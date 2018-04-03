Aeris Communications: Aeris Earns 2018 IoT Global Award from IoT Global Network

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeris (http://www.aeris.com/), a technology leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced its Aeris IoT Services Platform has earned a 2018 IoT Global Award for the best "Platform of the Year, Service." The award was given by IoT Global Network, a global media company helping clients promote business development for the IoT market, and CloserStill Media.

The 2018 IoT Global Award recognizes Aeris for having the "most innovative IoT-related application enablement, connectivity and technology platform" that, in the opinion of the judges, will be most valuable and beneficial for users and providers while advancing the cause of IoT.

Judges for the award cited Aeris (http://www.iotglobalawards.com/judges/) for its state-of-the-art cloud and micro-services-based IoT platform that enables enterprises, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and service providers to turn their unconnected products into connected services.

A complete list of IoT Global Award winners for 2018 (http://www.iotglobalawards.com/winners/) are posted on the IoT Global Network website.

Supporting Quotes

Christina Richards, Vice President of Global Marketing, Aeris

"Aeris is a technology leader in the Internet of Things industry with a proven history of helping companies unlock the value of IoT. We are honored to be selected by an independent group of industry experts for having the most innovative IoT services platform. The 2018 IoT Global Award validates what our customers and partners expect of us, and that is to help them grow their businesses through IoT."

Jeremy Cowan, Editorial Director and Publisher, IoT Global Network

"I have been impressed by both the quality and quantity of entries to these, the inaugural IoT Global Awards. Aeris' entry, as well as other shortlisted entries, were carefully assessed by our judging panel of 12 independent IoT experts. It's clear from the range and breadth of technical innovations, products and services that have won awards that the future of IoT will continue to be characterized by ingenuity and immense practical skill in turning this enormous opportunity into a reality that transforms lives and businesses across the world."

About Aeris

Aeris is a global technology partner with a proven history of helping companies unlock the value of IoT. For more than a decade, we've powered critical projects for some of the most demanding customers of IoT services. Aeris strives to fundamentally improve businesses by dramatically reducing costs, accelerating time-to-market, and enabling new revenue streams. Built from the ground up for IoT and road tested at scale, Aeris IoT Services are based on the broadest technology stack in the industry, spanning connectivity up to vertical solutions. As veterans of the industry, we know that implementing an IoT solution can be complex, and we pride ourselves on making it simpler.

