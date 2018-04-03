

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech manufacturing activity signaled further strong expansion in March, though at the weakest pace in six months, survey data from IHS Markit showed Tuesday.



The Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, dropped to 57.3 in March from 56.8 in February. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Among components, both output and new orders continued to rise sharply in March, but at slower rates. Employment growth moderated to a six-month low amid ongoing labor shortages.



On the price front, input cost inflation accelerated to a four-month high and growth in selling prices remained sharp.



Finally, expectations towards the year-ahead outlook for output increased to the second-highest since January last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX