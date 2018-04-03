New Review of Management of Astigmatism with the LENSAR Laser System with Streamline - touchOPHTHALMOLOGY

LONDON, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Mark Packer; US Ophthalmic Review, 2017;10(2):99-103; https://doi.org/10.17925/USOR.2017.10.02.99

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/515766/Touch_Medical_Logo.jpg )



Published recently in US Ophthalmic Review, the peer-reviewed journal from touchOPHTHALMOLOGY, Mark Packer, discusses the management of astigmatism at the time of cataract or refractive lens surgery has evolved to include arcuate keratotomy and toric intraocular lens (IOL) implantation. Integration of preoperative corneal diagnostic instrumentation via Streamline digital wireless connectivity to the LENSAR' femtosecond laser (LENSAR Inc., Orlando, FL, US) now allows improved precision and accuracy of arcuate incision and toric IOL alignment, eliminating a significant source of error in astigmatism correction. Use of a pre-programmed, surgeondefined nomogram for arcuate incision construction, based on transmitted data from preoperative corneal analysis, permits further efficiency and reduction of transcription error. Toric IOL alignment is currently facilitated with IntelliAxis' (LENSAR Inc., Orlando, FL, US) corneal marks. Management of astigmatism at the time of cataract surgery provides the refractive benefit of reduced dependence on glasses and sets the stage for correction of presbyopia

The full peer-reviewed, open-access article is available here:

https://doi.org/10.17925/USOR.2017.10.02.99

Disclosure:Mark Packer is a consultant to LENSAR, Inc., Advanced Vision Science, Inc., Rayner Intraocular Lenses, Ltd., Bausch & Lomb (Valeant Pharmaceuticals), Medical Monitor, Alcon Research, Ltd., Chief Medical Officer, Equity Holder, i-Optics Corporation (Cassini USA), Chief Medical Officer, Equity Holder, International Biomedical Devices, Inc., STAAR Surgical, Inc., ClearSight, LLC, and Keranova.

touchOPHTHALMOLOGY (a division of Touch Medical Media) publishes the US Ophthalmic Review, a peer-reviewed, open access, bi-annual journal specialising in the publication of balanced and comprehensive review articles written by leading authorities to address the most important and salient developments in the field of ophthalmology. The aim of these reviews is to break down the high science from 'data-rich' primary papers and provide practical advice and opinion on how this information can help physicians in the day to day clinical setting. Practice guidelines, symposium write-ups, case reports, and original research articles are also featured to promote discussion and learning amongst physicians, clinicians, researchers and related healthcare professionals.

www.touchOPHTHALMOLOGY.com

"Touch Medical Media is a trading name of Touch Digital Media Limited, a private limited company registered in England and Wales at The White House Mill Road, Goring, Reading, England, RG8 9DD with registered number 08197142".

For inquires please contact:

Nicola Cartridge - Editorial Director

editor@touchmedicalmedia.com

T: +44-(0)207-193-3186

"Leading the Debate on the Advances in Healthcare"