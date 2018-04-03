AIM-listed engineering services group Renew Holdings said on Tuesday that it expects to report an increased forward order book at its interim results as first-half trading has been in line with its expectations. In an update ahead of its interims in May, the company said its performance continues to be strong, driven by engineering services, where order flow across its infrastructure and environment sectors has been good. The group expects to report a "modest" net debt position at the half year ...

