Molecular diagnostics company Genedrive is set to premiere its qualitative hep-C assay at a major Asia Pacific exhibition in Singapore this week. Having recently made first commercial sales of instruments and assays to Sysmex across the European, Middle Eastern and African markets, Genedrive inked a deal with Sysmex's Asia Pacific subsidiary to cover the Asia Pacific region, excluding India. Genedrive's qualitative hepatitis C assay, HCV ID, provides results within 90 minutes within a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...