AIM-listed construction materials group, Breedon, has bought Stoke-on-Trent based 'mini mix' concrete operator Staffs Concrete for an undisclosed sum. Breedon said that Staffs, which was acquired through its subsidiary, Breedon Southern Limited, complements its existing mini mix businesses, 1st Mix and Pro Mini Mix, which operate through the West and East Midlands and East Anglia. It will draw material from Breedon's local ready-mixed concrete plants and extend the group's reach to the north of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...