Cuadrilla has completed drilling the UK's first ever horizontal shale gas well at its exploration site at Preston New Road in Lancashire ahead of planned 'fracking' at the site. Cuadrilla drilled through to a depth of almost 8,860 feet below ground and then laterally for just over 2,620 feet through the shale gas reservoir. The company said it plans to apply for consent for hydraulic fracturing at the well "in the very near future" from the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial ...

