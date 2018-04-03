The financial watchdog has warned it will clamp down on general insurance companies that fail to supply customers with pricing information or encourage them to shop around for a better deal. Under rules introduced in April 2017, when policies come up for renewal, general insurers are required to show a customer the price they paid last year alongside the proposed new premium. They must also encourage the customer to shop around in a prominent, clear message. The Financial Conduct Authority ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...