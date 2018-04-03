Investors in collapsed drinks supplier Conviviality are "considering the possibility" of legal action against the company's board, according to newspaper reports, while buyers circle to buy parts of the business before it is placed in administration. With director and advisers trying to find buyers before Conviviality is placed in administration in ten days' time, suitors were reported to include Magners cider maker C&C Group, brewers AB Inbev and Molson Coors and private equity firm Endless. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...