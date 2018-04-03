Adaptive Medias Announces Relaunch Of Plutusx's Website As Part Of Exclusive Partnership

Adaptive Medias Expects to Make Initial Equity Investment in PlutusX Prior to its ICO

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2018 / Adaptive Medias, Inc. (OTC PINK: ADTM), to be soon renamed as "The Perfect Circle, Inc." as part of its plan to reinvent itself as a cryptocurrency financier initially for the cannabis industry, today announced that its exclusive partner in this endeavor, PlutusX, has relaunched a new website to include a number of features, including but not limited to, enhanced security options, whitelist for services, more comprehensive backgrounds on its management team and members of its Advisory Board as well as access to its Litepaper. The new site is located at www.plutusx.com. The Company today also announced that, after several weeks of due diligence, it expects it will make an initial equity investment into PlutusX. Although the potential amount and size of such an investment were not disclosed at this time it is expected that it will likely transpire prior to PlutusX's much anticipated Initial Coin Offering (ICO), currently slated for the second half of this year.

PlutusX was founded in 2015 with the goal of using its technologies to redistribute wealth to the masses. Its business strategy focused on disrupting the financial industry by providing the same opportunities to enhance one's financial lifestyle by capitalizing on its proprietary blockchain technology and decentralized tools and techniques. Such capabilities have historically only been readily available to the ultra-wealthy prior to the maturation of cryptographic technology.

"For many in the tech industry, 'blockchain' and 'cryptocurrency' are hot buzzwords, but for legitimate entrepreneurs, such as those in the rapidly growing multibillion dollar cannabis industry who are continuing to struggle to assert control over their banking needs, these buzzwords are the keys to solving what feels like an unsolvable problem," said John B. Strong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Adaptive Medias, Inc. "After spending several weeks of intensive due diligence with the founders of PlutusX, we are excited to further expand on our partnership with them to jointly develop and introduce one of the first if not only solutions to the cannabis industry's banking problems through the use of our proprietary crypto-asset platform," concluded Mr. Strong.

ABOUT ADAPTIVE MEDIAS, INC. (TO BE RENAMED THE PERFECT CIRCLE)

Adaptive Medias, Inc. (Ticker: ADTM) will soon be renamed as The Perfect Circle, Inc. as part of the Company's transition into a pure cannabis play. The Company's new cryptocurrency division will focus on developing and launching alternative payment methods, including developing a solution to address the banking issues facing the emerging cannabis industry. The Company is currently in the process of strengthening its management team in advance of a global debut of its new technology. For additional information, please dial 855-FUND-420.

