Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Semtech Teamed with KernelSphere Technologies to Enhance Utility Performance in India

Stock Monitor: ParkerVision Post Earnings Reporting

JUSCO Using More Than 100,000 LoRa®-based Sensors Connected to a LoRaWAN™ Network

KernelSphere Technologies entered a joint venture with Jamshedpur Utility Services Company (JUSCO) to establish one of India's first fully smart city. JUSCO is India's only comprehensive urban infrastructure service provider. JUSCO is currently using more than 100,000 LoRa-based sensors and gateways connected to a LoRaWAN™ network to digitize its infrastructure solutions including street light, parking, electricity meters, water meters, and waste bin management.

JUSCO Becomes First Utility Company to Install LoRaWAN Compatible Transformer Monitoring Devices

Ashish Mathur, Managing Director at JUSCO, said that it is indeed a proud moment for JUSCO to become the first utility company in the world to install LoRaWAN compatible transformer monitoring devices.

Ashish added that JUSCO believes this is a step ahead of the transformational phase for city management in India, paving the way towards operational efficiency and data analytics for smart decision making.

Semtech's LoRa® Technology is a Well-established IoT Platform in the Smart Utility Industry

Commenting on the agreement, Vivek Mohan, Director of IoT for the Wireless and Sensing Products Group at Semtech, stated that the Company's LoRa® Technology is a well-established IoT platform in the smart utility industry, and LoRaWAN continues to expand in this market with more new use cases developing daily.

Vivek added that with KernelSphere's LoRa®-based IoT transformer monitoring solution, JUSCO benefits from having 24/7 visibility of its low voltage network.

Semtech's LoRa® Technology Enabled Smart Soil Sensors

On March 20, 2018, Teralytic, a manufacturer of wireless soil sensors, implemented LoRa® Technology in its wireless sensor to detect nitrogen, phosphate, and potassium (NPK) levels in soil to help farmers reduce waste and to improve crop yields. With Semtech's LoRa® Technology, Teralytic provides a sensor that is low-cost, long-range and low power, which is essential for smart agriculture solutions. Teralytic would be launching its LoRa-enabled NPK soil sensor at the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit in San Francisco on March 20, 2018.

About Semtech Corp.

Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Camarillo, California, Semtech is a leading supplier of high performance analog, mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial end-markets.

About Semtech's LoRa® Devices and Wireless RF Technology

Semtech's LoRa® devices and wireless radio frequency technology is a widely adopted long-range, low-power solution for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN™ specification have been deployed in over 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance™, the fastest growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications.

About KernelSphere Technologies

Established in 2007, KernelSphere Technologies offers innovative IT solutions and services with a focus on exceptional customer service and training. The company is an end-to-end systems integrator providing the most advanced software, hardware, and connectivity solutions.

About Jamshedpur Utility Services Co.

Created from Tata Steel, specifically from its Town Services Division in 2004, JUSCO is today India's only comprehensive urban infrastructure service provider. JUSCO's mandate is to convert an obligatory service into a customer-focused sustainable corporate entity.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 02, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Semtech's stock declined 3.07%, ending the trading session at $37.85.

Volume traded for the day: 649.99 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month-up 15.40%; previous three-month period -up 9.87%; past twelve-month period -up 11.82%; and year-to-date - up 10.67%

After yesterday's close, Semtech's market cap was at $2.48 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 25.44.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor - Integrated Circuits industry.

