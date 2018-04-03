Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Newfield Exploration's Q4 Results Outpaced Forecasts

Stock Monitor: Baytex Energy Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 03, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE: NFX). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=NFX. The Company posted its financial results on February 20, 2018, for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017 (Q4 FY17) and for the full year fiscal 2017 (FY17). The Company's quarterly oil, gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) revenues and adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) beat Wall Street's estimates. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE), which also belongs to the Basic Materials sector as the Company Newfield Exploration. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BTE

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Newfield Exploration most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=NFX

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q4 FY17, Newfield Exploration's oil, gas, and NGL revenues came in at $509 million, and were higher than the $415 million recorded at the end of Q4 FY16. The Company's revenues for the reported quarter also came in above the market consensus estimates of $501 million.

The independent oil and gas Company reported a net income of $95 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to $13 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Excluding one-time costs and gains, the Company posted an adjusted net income of $143 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17; which came in above market analysts' forecasts of $0.60 per diluted share.

For the full year FY17, Newfield Exploration's oil, gas, and NGL revenues stood at $1.77 billion compared to $1.47 billion in FY16. The Company's net income was $427 billion, or $2.13 per diluted share, during FY17 versus a net loss of $1.23 billion, or $6.36 loss per diluted share, in FY16. Furthermore, the Company reported an adjusted net income of $432 million, or $2.15 per diluted share, in FY17.

Operating Metrics

The Woodlands, Texas-based Company's total operating expenses increased to $326 million during Q4 FY17 from $303 million in the past year's same quarter. The Company's income from operations increased to $183 million in Q4 FY17 from $112 million in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the Company's income before taxes stood at $57 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $24 million in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, Newfield Exploration's oil production volume was 6,175 barrels (MBbl) and the average realized prices were $49.60 per Bbl during the period. The quarterly production volume of natural gas totaled 36.6 billion cubic feet (Bcf) in Q4 FY17, on an average realized price of $2.58 per MCF. The NGL production volume was 3,338 MMBbl during Q4 FY17, with an average realized price of $30.15 per Bbl. Furthermore, the Company's total production was 15,622 barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) during the reported quarter, while average crude oil equivalent realized price was $32.29 per BOE.

Cash Matters and Balance Sheet

In the full fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Newfield Exploration generated net cash provided by operating activities of $952 million compared to $826 million in the prior year. Moreover, the Company's discretionary cash flow stood at $1.06 billion during the full year FY17.

The Company's cash and cash equivalents balance fell to $326 million as on December 31, 2017, from $555 million at the close of books on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company's total long-term loans remained flat at $2.43 billion as on December 31, 2017.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 02, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Newfield Exploration's stock fell 3.44%, ending the trading session at $23.58.

Volume traded for the day: 4.10 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 4.00 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.99%

After yesterday's close, Newfield Exploration's market cap was at $4.69 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 12.25.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors