Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Milacron's Quarterly Sales Jumped 12.4%; Adjusted EPS Surged 25.5%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017, Milacron's sales increased 12.4% to $324.9 million compared to $289.1 million in Q4 2016. Excluding the favorable effects of currency movements, the Company's sales rose 9.0% on a y-o-y basis in the reported quarter. Milacron's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $302.6 million.

During Q4 2017, Milacron's operating earnings advanced 14.8% to $10.1 million compared to $8.8 million in Q4 2016. The Company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) advanced 12.7% to $60.4 million, or 18.6% of sales, in the reported quarter compared to $53.6 million, or 18.5% of sales, in the prior year's same period.

For Q4 2017, Milacron's net earnings totaled $3.3 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to $1.1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. In the reported quarter, the Company recorded a net income tax benefit of $8.9 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, relating to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA). This benefit was primarily driven by the release of valuation allowances on the Company's AMT credits and the revaluation of net deferred tax liabilities.

Milacron's adjusted earnings surged 25.5% to $0.59 per diluted share compared to $0.47 per diluted share in Q4 2016. The Company's earnings figures beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.39 per share.

For the full fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Milacron's sales increased 5.8% to $1.23 billion from $1.17 billion in FY16. Excluding the favorable effects of currency movements, the Company's sales rose 5.2% on a y-o-y basis in FY17.

For FY17, Milacron reported net earnings of $1.1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to $30.5 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's adjusted earnings gained 19.9% to $1.81 per diluted share in FY17 compared to $1.51 per diluted share in FY16.

Segment Results

During Q4 2017, Milacron's Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT) segment's sales advanced 19% to $190.3 million compared to $160.1 million in Q4 2016. Excluding the favorable effects of currency movements of $4.6 million, the segment's sales increased 16.0% on a y-o-y basis.

In Q4 2017, the APPT segment reported an operating loss of $4.3 million compared to an operating loss of $1.6 million in Q4 2016. The segment's adjusted EBITDA surged 27.7% to $25.8 million, or 13.6% of sales, in the reported quarter from $20.2 million, or 12.6% of sales, in the prior year's same quarter.

For Q4 2017, Milacron's Melt Delivery & Control Systems (MDCS) segment's sales grew 2% to $103.6 million compared to $101.0 million in Q4 2016. Excluding the favorable effects of currency movements of $3.7 million, the segment's sales dropped 1.1% versus the prior year's comparable period.

In Q4 2017, the MDCS segment's operating earnings advanced 8.7% to $20.0 million compared to $18.4 million in Q4 2016. The segment's adjusted EBITDA dropped 1.2% to $32.2 million, or 31.1% of sales, in the reported quarter compared to $32.6 million, or 32.3% of sales, in the year ago corresponding period.

During Q4 2017, Milacron's Fluid Technologies segment's sales were $31.0 million, up 11% compared to $28.0 million in Q4 2016. Excluding the favorable effects of currency movements of $1.5 million, the segment's sales increased 5.4% in Q4 2017 compared to Q4 2016. In Q4 2017, the segment's operating earnings advanced 40.5% to $5.9 million compared to $4.2 million in Q4 2016. The segment's adjusted EBITDA increased 25.4% to $7.4 million, or 23.9% of sales, in the reported quarter from $5.9 million, or 21.1% of sales, in the prior year's same period.

Cash Matters

Milacron ended Q4 2017 with cash and cash equivalents of $187.9 million and total debt of $945.1 million, resulting in a net debt of $757.2 million and a net total leverage ratio of 3.3x.

2018 Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2018, Milacron is forecasting sales growth to be in the range of 2.0% to 4.0%, inclusive of an anticipated 1.0% foreign currency tailwind. The Company's adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $237 million and $243 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 02, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Milacron's stock declined 2.68%, ending the trading session at $19.60.

Volume traded for the day: 296.20 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 2.03%; previous six-month period - up 15.63%; past twelve-month period - up 6.93%; and year-to-date - up 2.40%

After yesterday's close, Milacron's market cap was at $1.34 billion.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Diversified Machinery industry.

