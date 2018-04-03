Day TradeXchange, Inc.: Day TradeXchange, To File 2017 Year End Annual Report On or Before April 16th, 2018 Within 12b-25 Notice of Late Filing, 15 DAY EXTENSION Period

DAMASCUS, MD / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2018 / Day TradeXchange (OTC PINK: SYNJ); The BOD announced today that it will be filing its 2017 Year End Annual Financial Statements on or before April 16th, 2018 within the 15 day extension period as designated under the 12b-25 Notice of Late Filing Rule. The BOD sited that it was waiting on documentation related to a number of events that have taken place subsequent to the close of the year (12/31/2017) and could be considered material.

CONTACT:

Director of Trading; Brian Sorrentino

1-888-422-5515

bsorrentino@daytradexchange.com

SOURCE: Day TradeXchange, Inc.