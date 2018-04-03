Lightbridge Corporation: Lightbridge to Present at The MicroCap Conference on April 10th in New York City

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2018 / Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR), a nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that James Malone, Chief Nuclear Fuel Development Officer, will present at this year's MicroCap Conference on April 10th at 2:00 PM ET at the Essex House in New York City.

About MicroCap Conference

The MicroCap Conference provides a unique opportunity to meet one-on-one with management of some of the most attractive companies, network with other like-minded investors, and sharpen your skills by learning from our industry panels and expert speakers. This event will bring together over 120 presenting companies across sectors, and north of 600 attendees from the micro-cap investment community.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.microcapconf.com

Or, contact Tony Yu, CEO at tony@microcapconf.com

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE.

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is a nuclear fuel technology development company based in Reston, Virginia, USA. The Company develops proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technologies for current and future reactors, which significantly enhances the economics and safety of nuclear power, operating about 1000° C cooler than standard fuel. In January 2018, Lightbridge and Framatome, Inc. formed a 50-50 joint venture, Enfission, LLC, to develop, license, manufacture, and sell nuclear fuel assemblies based on Lightbridge-designed metallic fuel technology and other advanced nuclear fuel intellectual property. Enfission has the exclusive rights to this technology and is responsible for the development of manufacturing processes and fuel assembly designs for pressurized water reactors (PWRs), boiling water reactors (BWRs), water-cooled small modular reactors, and water-cooled research reactors developed around this intellectual property. PWRs and BWRs constitute the most widely used reactor types in the world. Four large electric utilities that generate about half the nuclear power in the US already advise Lightbridge on fuel development and deployment. In addition to distributions from Enfission based on the parties' ownership interest in the joint venture, Lightbridge anticipates receiving future licensing revenues in connection with sales by Enfission of nuclear fuel incorporating its intellectual property. Lightbridge also provides comprehensive advisory services for established and emerging nuclear programs based on a philosophy of transparency, non-proliferation, safety and operational excellence. For more information please visit: www.ltbridge.com.

To receive Lightbridge Corporation updates via e-mail, subscribe at http://ir.ltbridge.com/alerts.cfm.

Lightbridge is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @LightbridgeCorp at http://twitter.com/lightbridgecorp.

Investor Relations Contact:

David Waldman/Natalya Rudman

Tel. +1 855-379-9900

ir@ltbridge.com

SOURCE: Lightbridge Corporation