Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market opportunity engagement study on the car accessories industry. A leading car accessories supplier wanted to understand their penetration levels in different geographic segments better.

According to the market opportunity engagement experts at Infiniti, "Market opportunity assists in defining the future growth opportunities of organizations."

The factors driving the global car accessories market are the increasing disposition toward vehicle customizations, growing demand for cars, and rising sales of pickup trucks in developed markets. Major players in the car accessories industry are mainly focusing on executing new technologies like lighting technology, biometric access, and active window displays. Such technological advancements are expected to witness better growth opportunities in the coming future.

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to assess the current market trends and build an active route-to-market strategy to market their products and services. The client was able to identify the future growth areas for the car accessories supplier concluding customer preferences and market opportunities.

This market opportunity engagement solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Find potential areas to advertise and market their products

Evaluate their market saturation and penetration levels

This market opportunity engagement solution provided predictive insights on:

Identifying a scalable approach to discover new growth opportunities

Assessing market trends for every single route-to-revenue

