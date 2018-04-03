

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. said that they have entered into an asset contribution agreement for Pfizer's portfolio of assets related to allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell or CAR T therapy, an investigational immune cell therapy approach to treating cancer.



Pfizer will continue to participate financially in the development of the CAR T portfolio through a 25 percent ownership stake in Allogene.



Separately, Pfizer continues to have an 8 percent ownership stake in Cellectis through an equity agreement entered into in 2014. Allogene, a Two River portfolio company, was formed with Series A financing of $300 million from an investment consortium that includes TPG, Vida Ventures, BellCo Capital, the University of California Office of the Chief Investment Officer and Pfizer, among others. TPG, Vida Ventures, BellCo Capital and Pfizer will be represented on the Allogene Board of Directors. Closing is expected in the second quarter of 2018, subject to closing conditions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX