InventureX Reviews New Ideas for Crowdfunding with Shark Tank Style Competition

Thanks to the New Competition for Crowdfunding Ideas, Innovators Can Get the Boost they Need to Make their Product a Success

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2018 / The founders of InventureX, a company that helps budding entrepreneurs get their new products off the ground with the help of crowdfunding, are pleased to announce the launch of a new Shark Tank style of competition.

To read the many positive InventureX reviews from satisfied innovators, learn more about their InventureX crowdfunding services and/or register for a live webinar, please visit https://inventureX.com/live-training.





As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of InventureX understand that people who have invented an innovative new product or service do not always have the funds that they need to take their project from concept to market. They also realize that while crowdfunding is a useful tool, not everyone knows how to use this fundraising approach to the best of their ability.

This knowledge inspired the founders of InventureX to launch the company, as well as the new Shark Tank style of competition that will allow inventors to plan, launch and promote an effective crowdfunding campaign, from start to finish.

"As entrepreneurs ourselves, we understand how crowdfunding gives you the power to bring your ideas to life without depending on banks or other risky loans," the spokesperson noted, adding that since 2012, the firm has helped numerous innovators to host successful crowdfunding campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo.

"We believe in the power of crowdfunding and its ability to completely revolutionize entrepreneurship, and we partner with innovators to launch projects and turn ideas into reality."

In addition to helping people get the funding they need through Kickstarter and Indiegogo, the team at InventureX also likes to educate entrepreneurs on how to be as successful as possible on these crowdfunding sites. As a result, they regularly offer live webinars that people may attend online in order to learn how to crowdfund their product ideas and get the money they need to bring their product to market.

"Simple ideas and prototypes can soon turn into a multi-million dollar business with the right crowdfunding plan and marketing strategy," the spokesperson noted.

About InventureX:

InventureX helps entrepreneurs launch new products or ideas through the use of crowdfunding. InventureX reviews hundreds of new product ideas each month and partners with inventors and entrepreneurs to launch them. InventureX is a crowdfund marketing agency that helps people raise money for their product or idea. For more information, please visit https://inventureX.com.

Contact:

Sarah Thompson

launch@inventureX.com

1-800-207-8408

SOURCE: InventureX