

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were slightly lower Tuesday morning ($1341/oz), clinging to some recent gains.



Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be released on 8.55 am ET. The store sales in the prior week was up 3.6 percent.



Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will participate in a moderated Q&A at the Regional Economic Indicators Forum in Duluth, Minnesota, with audience Q&A at 9.30 am ET.



