Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

3 April 2018

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy' or "the Company')

Holding in Company

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, was informed today that Mr Paul Johnson is now beneficially interested in 1,210,973 ordinary shares of €0.001 in the Company, equal to approximately 6.04 per cent of the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company (including those of his wife, Michelle Johnson).

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) no. 596/2014.