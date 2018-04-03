sprite-preloader
Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

3 April 2018

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy' or "the Company')

Holding in Company

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, was informed today that Mr Paul Johnson is now beneficially interested in 1,210,973 ordinary shares of €0.001 in the Company, equal to approximately 6.04 per cent of the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company (including those of his wife, Michelle Johnson).

For further information please contact:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plcTel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)		Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Virginia Bull/Nick Harriss

Brandon Hill Capital Limited		Tel: +44-02-3463-5000
Jonathan Evans

Lothbury Financial Services		Tel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley

Hall Communications		Tel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

Visit the website at: www.conroygold.com

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) no. 596/2014.


