

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Cellectis (CLLS) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. said that Allogene intends to assume from Pfizer the global strategic collaboration to develop 'off-the-shelf' CAR T immunotherapies for oncology. This agreement was initially formed with Cellectis in June 2014.



Earlier today, Allogene and Pfizer announced that the two companies have entered into an asset contribution agreement for Pfizer's allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy portfolio, which includes 16 preclinical assets and UCART19. Subject to certain closing conditions, Allogene will assume the strategic collaboration and license agreement with Cellectis, with exclusive rights to develop and commercialize previously defined allogeneic UCART programs directed at select targets.



Cellectis will remain eligible to receive clinical and commercial milestone payments of up to $2.8 billion, or $185 million per target for 15 targets and tiered royalties in the high single digits on net sales of any products that are commercialized by Allogene under the agreement. This new alliance, with Allogene's dedicated team, is expected to lead to a strong acceleration of CAR T therapies.



Cellectis' CAR T platform provides a proprietary, allogeneic approach that uses engineered T-cells from a healthy donor for use in multiple patients. This is distinct from autologous approaches that use a patient's own T-cells to target tumor cells.



