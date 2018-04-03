XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Uses Emerging Technology in Robot Security Program

XPO Logistics Uses Emerging Technology in Robot Security Program

C3-XPO robot reduces on-site security incidents to zero

GREENWICH, Conn. - April 3, 2018 - XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transport and logistics solutions, today announced that its security robot program, launched in October 2017, has reduced incidents at its Atlanta, Ga., logistics facility to zero in the first six months. The autonomous security robot, named C3-XPO, monitors the parking lot and exterior of the site 24 hours a day.

XPO contracted with robotics manufacturer Knightscope, Inc. to deploy a solution that provides a physical presence and interprets data in real time. In addition to eliminating parking lot incidents, C3-XPO has saved more than $125,000 in costs associated with six months of traditional security services.

Troy Cooper, chief operating officer of XPO Logistics, said, "We're taking the lead in integrating emerging technology throughout our business, including lesser-known areas such as security. By working with Knightscope to deploy C3-XPO, we've been able to achieve 100% external security at our Atlanta site, while delivering significant savings for our customer."

C3-XPO has wide-ranging capabilities that protect personnel, vehicles and the physical facility. The weatherproof robot features 360-degree, high definition, low light cameras and two terabytes of storage to record and retrieve events. C3-XPO uses visual and audible alarms to deter potential criminals and can detect loitering cars or exterior fires with its thermal-imaging sensors.

In addition, C3-XPO uses people-detection technology and automatic license plate recognition to identify potential threats from humans or vehicles on the property. Employees can use the robot's emergency call button to request help, and if needed, C3-XPO will direct employees to emergency evacuation routes. When the site is not operating, the robot's two-way communication system allows the operator at the XPO security command center to communicate directly with potential threats, without placing human life at risk.

Stacy Dean Stephens, vice president marketing and sales of Knightscope, said, "XPO is an ideal innovator for us to work with in bringing autonomous physical security solutions to their logistics operations. The XPO technology team immediately grasped the benefits to be gained from security robotics, including the customer service implications."

XPO invests more than $450 million in technology annually across its global organization, resulting in the development of leading technology systems and mobile applications. The company focuses on four areas of innovation: automation and intelligent machines, visibility and customer service, the digital freight marketplace and dynamic data science.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,455 locations and more than 95,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two reporting segments, transportation and logistics, and within these segments its business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. xpo.com

About Knightscope

Knightscope, Inc. is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley and builds the ultimate in security guards. Our security robots deter, detect and report.autonomously. Our long-term ambitious goal is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world, changing everything for everyone. Learn more at www.knightscope.com

