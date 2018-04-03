Terveystalo Oyj: Terveystalo Plc: Lääkäriasema ILO to become a part of Terveystalo

Terveystalo has acquired Lääkäriasema ILO (Juha Uusimäki Oy) on 29 March 2018. The company operates clinics in Tuuri and Vimpeli. The company's personnel will be transferred to Terveystalo as old employees and operations will continue in the old premises.





Established in 2000, Lääkäriasema ILO is a private healthcare service provider that offers general practice and specialist medical care services, occupational health care services and laboratory services. The company employs seven employees and 16 healthcare professionals as private practitioners. The company's revenue in 2017 was approximately EUR 0.9 million.





- Lääkäriasema ILO will become part of the Terveystalo, a leading private healthcare service provider in Finland in terms of nationwide network and revenue. Terveystalo has the ability to invest in the development of personnel and customer-oriented service. High quality care is important in all activities for both us and Terveystalo, says Juha Uusimäki, Managing Director of Lääkäriasema ILO.





- We would like to welcome the personnel and the private practitioners of Lääkäriasema ILO to Terveystalo. With the acquisition, our network in South Ostrobothnia is strengthened with clinics in both Tuuri and Vimpeli, says Anu Väänänen, Regional Director of central Finland in Terveystalo.









For more information:

Terveystalo, Regional Director of central Finland, Anu Väänänen, tel. +358 400 470 894

Lääkäriasema ILO, Juha Uusimäki, Managing Director, tel. +358 400 623 830, juha.uusimaki@laakariasemailo.fi









Terveystalo in brief





Terveystalo is a listed company on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. Terveystalo is the largest healthcare service company in Finland with net sales and network. The company offers versatile primary and secondary health care services for corporate and private customers and the public sector. The nationwide network covers approximately 180 locations across Finland, complemented by 24/7 digital services.





In 2017, the Company had approximately 1.2 million individual customers and approximately 3.3 million doctor visits. Nearly 9,000 healthcare professionals work in Terveystalo, about half of whom are private practitioners. Terveystalo is a member of Association for Finnish Work. www.terveystalo.com

