Technavio market research analysts forecast the global cordless garden equipment market to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180403005678/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global cordless garden equipment market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This market research report segments the global cordless garden equipment market into the following products (lawn mower, chainsaw, trimmer and edger, brush cutter, and leaf blowers), by distribution (offline and online), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight product innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global cordless garden equipment market

Product innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization

Manufacturers are using price as a differentiating factor for the launch of premium versions of their existing product lines. The improving global economic conditions and growing spending capability of individuals is increasing the demand for premium products. Through enhancements in material and technology, marketers have been adding value to their products and thus demanding a higher price. To cater to the growing demand among consumers, the competitors in the market are continuously striving to develop innovative products.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for home, kitchen, and large appliances, "Technological advancements have enabled the development of improved product features and allowed the market competitors to manufacture multifunctional products that offer more utility. For example, Bosch has introduced Indego 350, an electric powered cordless robotic lawn mower which comes with the mulching system. Such advances in technology and innovative products are expected to drive the market during the forecast period."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global cordless garden equipment market segmentation

Of the five major products, the lawn mower segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 41% of the market.

The Americas was the leading region for the global cordless garden equipment market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 60%. By 2022, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate in terms of market share.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellnesscategory for the entire month. OR Celebrate International Astronomy Day by indulging in a whopping 30% savings on all reports in the Spacecategory. Offer valid from 16th April for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180403005678/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com