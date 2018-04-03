All American Roofing are Named the Exclusive Distributor of GAF Roofing Products in Australia

The High-Quality GAF Shingles, Which are the Number One Selling Brand in North America, are now Available in Australia

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2018 / The founders of All American Roofing, a company that installs roof shingles on homes throughout Australia, are pleased to announce that they have been named the exclusive distributor of GAF roofing products.

To check out the company's full line of asphalt shingles and other products, please visit https://www.allamericanroofing/products/.

As a company spokesperson noted, roof shingles are becoming very popular in Australia. Thanks to All American Roofing being awarded the GAF Roofing distributorship, this new roofing material is set to boom.

"With GAF Shingles operating for over 125 years and acknowledged as the number one shingle selling brand in North America, you can purchase GAF products with absolute confidence from All American Roofing," the spokesperson noted, adding that the company has over 30 years experience installing roof shingles.

From working with contractors and architects to homeowners who want a new and attractive shingle roof, All American Roofing is ready and able to help. As Australia's premier asphalt shingle roofing provider, they can supply, distribute and install shingle roofing across Australia.

The fact that All American Roofing was selected as the exclusive distributor of GAF roofing products will not surprise the many satisfied customers who have worked with the company over the years. Since All American Roofing first opened, they have earned a well-deserved reputation for their outstanding customer service and commitment to excellence.

"Our installation team brings unparalleled experience, with our head installer John Gibson's 30 years of experience continuing a proud family tradition of roofing, which traces all the way back to England in 1842," the spokesperson noted.

The GAF roof shingles are already creating quite a positive buzz with customers, the spokesperson noted. For example, homeowners are attracted to the Royal Sovereign Series of shingles, which combine classic beauty with GAF's Advanced Protection Shingle Technology. With their innovative color sequencing technology that creates a vivid and eye-catching design, this type of shingle is quite popular with customers.

About All American Roofing:

All American Roofing supply and install roof shingles on Australian homes. Their certified GAF roofing installers can help their clients with either their new roof or, should they wish, re-roofing their existing home. With America's No.1 selling asphalt roof shingles, every house will look amazing. For more information, please visit https://www.allamericanroofing.com.au/.

Contact:

John Gibson

john@allamericanroofing.com.au

1300593406

SOURCE: All American Roofing