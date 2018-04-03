Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2018) - Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) ("PEMC" or the "Company"), a hybrid prospect generator focused in British Columbia, is pleased to announce it has commenced a reverse circulation ("RC") drilling program on its Red JV copper-gold property (the "Property" or "Red JV") in south-central British Columbia.

"By using the Company's own, custom built, RC drill rig to advance projects within our portfolio, we will be capable of advancing projects beyond the stage of traditional project generators," commented Brad Peters, President and CEO of PEMC. "In addition, we feel it may be possible to achieve this with a considerable reduction in the costs associated with contracting these services out."

The 1,315 hectare property encompasses 100%-owned claims, contributed by PEMC and by EnGold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: EGM "EnGold"), to form a 50:50 joint venture which consolidates ground covering a strong porphyry-copper exploration target. Under the JV with EnGold, either party may proceed with exploration programs at its own expense without dilution to the other party, such as this 100% PEMC funded program.





The exploration target consists of a 2.4 x 1.4 kilometre wide area of anomalous IP chargeability, coincident with anomalous copper-in-soil geochemistry and a favourable magnetic signature, located approximately 1.6 kilometres to the southwest of EnGold's G1 Discovery zone. The surrounding area is host to numerous skarn and copper-gold porphyry prospects including EnGold's Spout Copper Deposit 1.9 km to the north and EnGold's Aurizon South Gold Deposit 6 km to the east.





Red JV Exploration Target

The Red JV Property lies entirely within the outer boundaries of EnGold's Lac La Hache property, located approximately 56 km east-southeast of Williams Lake and 16 km northeast of the village of Lac La Hache, which is serviced by BC Rail, BC Hydro and Westcoast Transmission natural gas.

Kamloops Exploration Group Conference

PEMC will be hosting a booth at the Kamloops Exploration Group ("KEG") conference on April 10th and 11th, 2018. Company management will be at booth #39 to meet shareholders and interested parties to answer any questions regarding the Company's 2018 exploration programs.

Qualified Person

Rory Ritchie, P.Geo., is the Company's qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein. Mr. Ritchie is not independent of the Company as he is a consultant to the Company, a shareholder and holds incentive stock options.

About Pacific Empire Minerals Corp.

PEMC is an exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, that employs a "hybrid prospect generator" business model and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC. The Company's strong portfolio of projects is a result of continuous generative work conducted since the Company's inception in 2012.

By integrating the project generator business model with low-cost RC drilling, the company intends to leverage its portfolio by identifying, and focusing on, the highest quality projects for partnerships and advancement.

Forward-Looking Statements

