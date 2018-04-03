As from April 4, 2018, subscription rights issued by Online Brands Nordic AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until April 11, 2018.



Instrument: Online Brands Nordic Subscription Right --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: OBAB TR --------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 --------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011062488 --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 153580 --------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 --------------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 --------------------------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE ---------------------------------------------------------



