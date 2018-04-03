C2Legacy Announces Integration Partnership with Civic and Strategic Partnership with EstatePass.com

C2Legacy is excited to announce developments with new partnerships

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2018 / Marie-Antoinette Tichler, the founder of C2Legacy, is pleased to announce two key new partnerships: one with Civic and one with EstatePass.com.

To learn more about C2Legacy and its plans to become the proven utility for cryptocurrency estate and wealth transfer trusted by families and preferred by business, please visit https://c2legacy.io/.

As a spokesperson for C2Legacy noted, the new integration partnership with Civic will allow them to authenticate investor identities to validate KYC and Watchlist needs. By offering a secured identity for everyone, Civic makes it easy and affordable for users to get peace of mind; thanks to the Civic Secure ID and the Civic App, people can safely access partner websites and services.

C2Legacy has also partnered with EstatePass, a premier estate management online platform that securely and privately secures the online estate and accounts of their customers when they pass on. This platform is managed by an estate management legal firm and is a service that is offered to their clients and beyond.

"This partnership will allow C2Legacy to offer Digitized Worth to the world," the company spokesperson noted, adding that C2Legacy will now have access to this curated ecosystem and will allow EstatePass the expanded capability of not only securing the online account legacy of their customers but also, with the C2Legacy partnership, the ability to secure the cryptocurrency estates of their ecosystem.

"This is a strategic and early milestone for C2Legacy and will help us secure additional partnerships with online estate management portals and estate management firms in the US and abroad. These partnerships will also form the first C2Legacy Soft Services offices."

The two new strategic partnerships are not the only exciting news to come out of C2Legacy this week. The company is also preparing to raise funds using SAFT Agreements.

As the spokesperson noted, people who wish to participate in C2Legacy's token sale must purchase them through a Simple Agreement for Future Tokens (SAFT) which is open to accredited investors only, and people much purchase the tokens using a US-based account. For more information on how to participate, contact C2Legacy directly through their website.

C2Legacy is a digital asset and cryptocurrency estate management platform. Learn more about C2Legacy and stay up to date on their company by visiting: https://c2legacy.io/.

