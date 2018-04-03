corfinancial, a leading provider of specialist software and services to the Financial Services sector, has supported US outsourcing provider Archer in bringing a number of new clients onto its salerio solution for post-trade processing.

Headquartered in the Philadelphia region, Archer provides a robust ecosystem of technology and services to the asset management industry. Archer's rapid business expansion has been bolstered by salerio's progressive post-trade processing, reporting, and alert tools.

In recent months, Archer has successfully integrated the salerio solution in the services offered to new and existing Archer clients. Trades of investment firms representing USD$42.7b assets under management are facilitated through the salerio-enabled Archer trade settlement solution. The proprietary Archer Trade Settlement Dashboard provides clients with complete transparency to intraday trade status and counterparty efficiency.

salerio automates the trade process that matches trades for US domestic and international markets and provides visibility of all exceptions on a single dashboard.

"Broadening salerio's impact on the Archer ecosystem has been an important strategic project for us," said Bryan Dori, Archer CEO. "The effort has helped us to speed up our client onboarding, reduce operational risk and, most importantly, efficiently scale our global trade processing operations."

Bruce Hobson, CFO at corfinancial and Global Head of salerio: "Archer is a key player in the US securities services industry, with the only cloud-based, multi-channel platform on the market. salerio is a significant component within Archer's 'selective outsourcing' model, an Archer-exclusive innovation that allows managers to customize a solution by selecting only those services needed. We are therefore delighted to contribute to the success of such an innovative asset servicing firm as Archer."

About salerio

salerio (http://www.corfinancialgroup.com/products/salerio/) is a comprehensive, automated post-trade management system, enabling firms to reduce risks, lower operating costs and meet ever-evolving regulatory requirements. salerio offers a robust approach to post-trade processing covering confirmation, settlement and tracking of security and treasury trades.

salerio is an exception management system allowing users to investigate specific issues rather than continuously monitoring all trades. salerio is a modular system and is configured on a standard model principle. This allows for fixed price implementation costs and short implementation timeframes.

In addition to supporting central trade matching, salerio enables local matching at both the block and allocation level. By providing choice, firms can reduce risks and lower trade transaction costs all supported within the same workflow.

Used by leading investment managers, hedge funds and third-party administrators, salerio is one of a range of software systems from corfinancial, the leading London headquartered specialist financial services software product developer.

About Archer

Archer (http://www.archerims.com) is a technology and services innovator for the investment management industry including institutional, private wealth and retail managers. Archer provides a fully integrated, secure cloud-based platform that simplifies the investment management process across channels allowing management firms to scale rapidly. Growth is supported with always up-to-date and accessible technology nothing to install, maintain on servers, or to slow down a manager's core business. Archer also uniquely offers selective operations outsourcing, providing managers the ability to control costs, gain flexibility and speed time to market. Selective outsourcing allows firms to choose services that fit their needs, so they can focus on delivering results.

