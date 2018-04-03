Personetics and its Customers to Discuss AI in Banking at the 2018 Retail Banking Conference

NEW YORK, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence (AI) will be a hot topic at the upcoming Retail Banking Conference taking place in Colorado Springs from April 9-11, 2018, where financial institutions using Personetics' AI solutions will be well represented on stage.

AI - A Threat and An Opportunity for Credit Unions (Monday April 9, 1:25pm)

PSECU is using AI technology to anticipate individual members' financial needs and provide timely and useful information and insights that help members manage their day-to-day finances and improve their financial wellbeing.

Jessica Hutchinson, Director of Digital Channels at PSECU, will be joined by Ido Ophir, VP Customer Success at Personetics, for a discussion of the opportunities presented by AI and some of the specific considerations for credit unions that are looking to implement AI solutions.

From Chatbots to AI: How Banks Are Actually Using AI (Tuesday April 10, 2:15pm)

Anand Talwar, Deposits and Consumer Strategy Executive at Ally Bank and Sumit Oberai,Senior Vice President, Digital Technology, Royal Bank of Canada, will participate in the panel moderated by Penny Crossman, Editor at Large for American Banker. They will be joined by Sanjay Shamdasani, Founder of Spring Studio, a BBVA Company, for what's promising to be an enlightening discussion of AI solutions used by banks today and the lessons learned from these deployments.

Additional examples of successful AI deployments by financial institutions using the technology to deliver personalized banking capabilities will be on display throughout the conference at the Personetics booth (#30).

About Personetics

Personetics' Cognitive Banking Brain is used by the world's largest financial institutions to transforms everyday banking into personalized interactions that help customers take control of their finances and reach their financial goals.

Featuring a unique combination of built-in financial intelligence and advanced cognitive capabilities, Personetics solutions make AI-powered banking a reality for over 45 million customers today - providing real-time personalized guidance, automating financial decisions, and simplifying money management.

Led by a team of seasoned FinTech entrepreneurs with a proven track record, Personetics has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor, a Top Ten FinTech Company by KPMG, and a Top Twenty Company to Watch by American Banker.

For more information, visit http://personetics.com.