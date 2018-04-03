The 6th Annual OpenVis Conference, to Be Hosted by Emlyon Business School, Will Be Taking Place for the First Time in Paris on May, 14-16th 2018

PARIS, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Paris, May 14-16th: 1st OpenVis data visualisation conference

OpenVis Conference is a three-day event centered around the practice of visualizing data with open source tools on the web. The conference will provide attendees with insight and discussion on the very latest thinking in visualization research, design, technology, and practice. The international speakers and workshop leaders include data journalists (New York Times, Washington Post, National Geographic, ProPublica) and data scientists and designers from research and industry (Google, University of Edinburgh, MapD, Qlik, PlanetLabs, and others).

Run in Boston since 2013, OpenVis will be taking place in Europe for the first time with an expanded program, brought to you by the Data R&D Institute at emlyon business school. Topics this year include handling big data, 3D visuals, climate data, augmented reality, geographic data, and using AI and machine learning with visualization. The event has attracted attendees from 20 countries and companies including AirBnB, Netflix, The Economist, Bloomberg, Allianz, Nokia, Intel, and Orange.

Talks from world-leading thinkers and researchers in the field of data science will feature during the two days of the main program - with a third day of educational, hands-on workshops following the main program for the first time. Workshop topics include working with big data, toolkits for visualization, processing satellite images, making maps, and design processes. These workshops are available to the public for separate registration.

If you would like to attend, the event will be taking place on May 14th and 15th 2018 at the Novotel Paris Center Eiffel Tower Hotel in Paris, France. The workshops will be held on May 16th at the Paris campus of emlyon business school.

