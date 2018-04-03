Leading Independent Dutch Competition Law Firm Maverick Moves to iManage Cloud for Document and Email Management

CHICAGO, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage (https://imanage.com/), the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that Maverick Advocaten NV (https://www.maverick-law.com/en/)-an award-winning Amsterdam-based law firm-is moving to iManage Cloud (https://imanage.com/product/imanage-cloud/) to easily access its critical work product and enable lawyers to work from any location.

"We have been using the latest version of another cloud document management system for the last four years but moved to iManage Cloud to ensure our busy lawyers were fully equipped to provide the highest levels of service to our growing customer base," said Bas Braeken, Partner, Maverick. "Moving to iManage Cloud will ensure our professionals have a secure and reliable system for easy access to their files whether they're in the office, in transit or a remote location. Our professionals can now always work securely anywhere, at any time, on any device."

With iManage Cloud, Maverick will add iManage Work 10 (https://imanage.com/product/imanage-work/) -the newest version of iManage's industry-leading document and email management solution. In addition to a simple and intuitive user interface, iManage Work 10 includes productivity enhancing features such as Personalized Search, Document Timelines and Smart Worklists that help users cut through the clutter, make better decisions and work smarter.

iManage partner IRIS Professional Solutions (https://irisprosolutions.com/) is assisting with the firm's move to iManage Cloud. IRIS was chosen for their personal consulting approach and project experience with iManage Cloud.

"Work isn't confined to the office and leading firms like Maverick know that," said Geoff Hornsby, General Manager, EMEA, iManage. "By moving to the iManage Cloud and using iManage Work 10, Maverick's professionals have a reliable document management system to access all their important documents, emails and other files-no matter where they are or what device they're using. That makes it easy to transform lost time into productive time, ensuring optimal efficiency."

About iManage

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining the power of artificial intelligence with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations in over 65 countries - including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments - rely on iManage to deliver great client work.