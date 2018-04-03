MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 04/03/18 -- Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RLV)(OTCQB: RLLVF)(FRANKFURT: 6BX) (the "Company" or "Relevium"), is pleased to report an all-time record high in unit sales for the month of March 2018.

The reported record high of 16,549 units, which was achieved in a seasonally low period, reflects increased online demand for the Bioganix established product line, which is expected to translate into sales in excess of $439,000 for the month of March. The monthly high did not include the effect from new product launches, which are expected to have an incremental positive impact over the next six months.

The company's all-time record high of units sold is an important achievement for Relevium's Bioganix brand. The Company continues to increase its subscriber base and number of SKUs, now totaling over 230,000 and 38 respectively.

Impact on the Business

-- Increase of Bioganix demand sets the stage for successful launch of new products -- The results indicate that the company's investment in Mach 2.0 Marketing Engine is starting to pay dividends

Impact on Shareholders

-- Increased confidence that management remains engaged on delivering sustainable value to its brands, customers and shareholders -- Incremental value to the acquired Bioganix business through increased brand equity, exclusive product lines and geographic expansion -- Relevium is steadily building solid base for shareholder value creation, which will deliver future dividends

Abis Hussain, SMO of Relevium, stated: "The implications of this may seem trivial, but the results form this month in a seasonally low period indicate that Mach 2.0 is working as designed. We expect this to also have a positive impact on new products launches over the next six months."

Aurelio Useche, CEO of Relevium, stated: "This is the first real test of the capabilities of our marketing engine following months of adjustments and beta testing. This small but important success is an important achievement for the company and for our digital marketing and operating teams."

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium is a TSXV-listed company focused on growth through the acquisition of businesses, products and/or technologies with a focus on e-commerce in the growing health and wellness sector. Relevium Technologies Inc. also holds patented intellectual property for the use of static magnetic fields for application on wearable devices.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including the timing and completion of the proposed acquisitions, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including the assumptions that the Company will obtain stock exchange approval of the Offering, the proposed acquisition will occur as anticipated, that the Company will raise sufficient funds, and that the Company will obtain all requisite approvals of the acquisition. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, the risk that the proposed acquisitions may not occur as planned; the timing and receipt of requisite approvals and failure to raise sufficient funds under the Offering. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aurelio Useche

President and CEO

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC

