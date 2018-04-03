Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest inventory optimization study on the pharmaceutical retailing industry. A leading pharmaceutical retailing client wanted to offer the right product at the right time to the right place to reduce inventory costs by 10% in a year.

Inventory Optimization Helps A Pharmaceutical Retailing Client Optimize Service Levels for Different Product Categories. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the inventory optimization experts at Quantzig, "Inventory optimization solutions help organizations eradicate out-of-stock situations, expand efficiency, and limit inventory costs."

The pharmaceutical retailing industry is witnessing a steady growth, as the average age of the consumer is increasing rapidly. A growing aging population group needs improved health care and prescription needs, which, in turn, increases the customer base for pharmaceutical retailing. The growth predictions of the pharmaceutical retailing industry are expected to be influenced by factors like sparse competition and crippling policies.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client attain its goal of enhancing working capital efficiency and bringing down inventory while upholding service levels and growing sales. The client was able to decrease inventory costs by $0.25 million.

This inventory optimization solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Devise advanced processing capabilities

Make changes to staffing, fulfillment, and delivery processes

This inventory optimization solution offered predictive insights on:

Optimizing service levels for different product categories

Defining processes and monitoring and managing high-risk categories

View the inventory optimization study here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/pharmaceutical-retailing-inventory-optimization

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

