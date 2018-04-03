Triumph Group - A Contrarian Aerospace Player on Hard TimesThe current investment climate is extremely difficult and frustrating to deal with due to the prospects of trade wars, tariffs, and other factors that could suddenly surface. In the case of small-cap stock Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI), the maker of parts and solutions for the aerospace and defense sectors, Triumph stock has underperformed.Stuck at just below the midpoint of its 52-week range, TGI stock is worth a look, especially if the company can halt its revenue decline and turn things around.If TGI stock can hold support at just below $24.00, we could see a rally back toward the $30.00.

