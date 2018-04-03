SeeThruEquity Initiates Coverage on Avalon GloboCare Corp. (OTCQB: AVCO) with a Target Price of $4.00

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2018 / SeeThruEquity, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on smallcap and microcap public companies, today announced it has initiated coverage on Avalon GloboCare Corp. (OTCQB: AVCO) with a target price of $4.00.

The report is available here: April 2018 Initiation Report.

We initiate coverage of Avalon GloboCare Corp. (OTCQB: AVCO, "Avalon") with a price target of $4.00. Headquartered in Freehold, NJ, Avalon is a diversified healthcare holding company focused on developing impactful cell-based technologies for the development of innovative diagnostics and therapeutics. Through its US subsidiary, GenExosome Technologies, Avalon is emerging as a leader in developing applications for exosome-based technologies for clinical development and product commercialization. Exosomes are nano-sized, membrane-enclosed vesicles secreted by cells in body fluids, which contain bioactive molecules, including proteins, DNAs, RNAs and microRNAs, and are thought to act as messengers to regulate cellular function. Exosomes are emerging as a significant new category of research with multi-billion-dollar potential for the development of advanced diagnostics (including liquid biopsy) and therapeutics to identify and potentially treat a range of unmet medical indications, including cancer, fibrotic diseases, and degenerative diseases, among others.

Highlights from the report include:

Avalon's Exosome Isolation System appears to be a significant advancement in extracting and isolating exosomes

Avalon's lead platform is the Exosomes Isolation System, which is a proprietary process for extracting and isolating exosomes efficiently from liquid biopsies for the development of exosome-based diagnostics. The company is also developing a solution for isolating exosomes from stem cell cultures, which has potential for application in the development of a wide range of therapeutics and exosome-based products. Avalon appears well positioned to capitalize from growing applications of exosome technology, given its proprietary method for isolation and extraction, which offers significant improvements in speed, purity, and complexity from existing methods.

Strong management, IP and partner network

We note that Avalon's technology is supported by several impressive industry and research partners, including Weill Cornell Medical College, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Mayo Clinic in the United States, as well as Lu Daopei Hospital of Daopei Medical Group (DPMG) and Da An Gene Co. Ltd (Shenzhen: 002030.SZ) in China. Avalon has an experienced and well-regarded management team, led by co-founders Chairman Daniel Lu and President & CEO David Jin, MD, Ph.D. Lu serves as Chairman and CEO of DaoPei Medical Group (DPMG), which comprises multiple hospitals, stem cell banks, and clinical labs in China. Dr. Jin brings Avalon extensive public company leadership experience including holding the role of Chief Medical Officer at BioTime, Inc. (BTX) and subsidiary OncoCyte Corporation (OCX). Avalon's technology is supported by an established patent portfolio in China covering exosome extraction from saliva, and the application of exosome-based methods for developing biomarkers for liver and oral cancer, among others.

Initiating coverage of Avalon GloboCare with price target of $4.00

We initiate coverage of Avalon with a price target of $4.00. We view Avalon as a speculative growth company in the biotechnology sector offering exposure to the multi-billion dollar market for advanced cell technologies and exosomes for development of liquid biopsy-based diagnostics and stem cell-based therapeutics for cancer, fibrotic diseases, degenerative diseases, as well as exosome-based products for anti-aging, hair growth, and skincare. If achieved, the target of $4.00 represents potential upside of 66% from the recent price of $2.41 on April 1, 2018.



About Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO) is a global intelligent biotech developer and healthcare service provider dedicated to promoting and empowering high impact, transformative cell-based /technologies and their clinical applications, as well as healthcare facility management through its core platforms, namely "Avalon Cell" and "Avalon Rehab." In addition, Avalon provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services to facilitate and enhance their clients' growth, development, as well as competitiveness in both domestic and global healthcare markets. Avalon also engages in the management of stem cell banks and specialty clinical laboratories. Through its U.S. subsidiary, GenExosome Technologies Inc., Avalon further establishes its leading role in the fields of liquid biopsy, precision medicine and regenerative medicine.

About SeeThruEquity

Since its founding in 2011, SeeThruEquity has been committed to its core mission: providing impactful, high quality research on underfollowed smallcap and microcap equities. SeeThruEquity has pioneered an innovative approach to deliver equity research of microcap and smallcap companies. SeeThruEquity has also been the host of acclaimed investor conferences that are the ultimate event for publicly traded companies with market capitalizations less than $1 billion since 2012.

SeeThruEquity is approved to contribute its research reports and estimates to Thomson One Analytics (First Call), the leading estimates platform on Wall Street, as well as Capital IQ and FactSet. SeeThruEquity maintains one of the industry's most extensive databases of opt-in institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

For more information visit www.seethruequity.com.

