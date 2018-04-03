Joint venture expected to begin operations in second half of 2018

Both partners have 50 percent stake in new company

Sales target in mid-triple-digit-million-euro range

Technology companies Osram and Continental have successfully completed negotiations on their joint venture, which is expected to begin operations in the second half of calendar year 2018. The joint venture, in which each of the partners has a 50 percent stake, aims to combine Continental's and Osram's respective expertise in lighting, light control and electronics. Leading the joint venture are CEO Dirk Linzmeier from Osram and CFO Harald Renner from Continental.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180403005817/en/

Hans-Joachim Schwabe, CEO of Osram's Specialty Lighting business unit (left) and Andreas Wolf, head of Continental's Body and Security business unit (right) today signed the joint venture contract. (Photo: Continental)

"Digitalization is creating new possibilities in automotive lighting applications and, in turn, tremendous opportunities that we want to leverage with Continental," said Hans-Joachim Schwabe, CEO of Osram's Specialty Lighting division. "By joining forces, we will be in an even better position to drive innovations by working closely with the automotive industry, seamlessly integrating lighting, sensor technology and electronics in a single application. This will allow us to advance new intelligent light functions, such as the combination of lighting and sensor technology in a module or light-based communication between the driver, other road users and the vehicle's surroundings."

Andreas Wolf, head of Continental's Body Security business unit, added, "The joint venture puts us in a unique position to drive technological change in the automotive lighting market and to develop intelligent lighting solutions by combining our expertise in software and electronics with Osram's automotive lighting expertise. The innovations Osram and Continental bring to this joint venture will allow us to offer our customers an unrivaled and unprecedented portfolio in the lighting market."

The joint venture will be based within the region of Munich, but will operate globally to ensure rapid development cycles with customers in their local areas. The U.S. operations of Osram Continental will be based in Hendersonville, Tennessee. The product portfolio will feature semiconductor-based lighting modules such as LED modules for front and rear headlights, laser modules and light control units.

ABOUT OSRAM

OSRAM, based in Munich, is a leading global high-tech company with a history dating back more than 110 years. Primarily focused on semiconductor-based technologies, our products are used in highly diverse applications ranging from virtual reality to autonomous driving and from smart phones to smart and connected lighting solutions in buildings and cities. OSRAM uses the endless possibilities of light to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities. OSRAM's innovations enable people all over the world not only to see better, but also to communicate, travel, work and live better. OSRAM has approximately 26,400 employees worldwide as of end of fiscal 2017 (September 30) and generated revenue of more than €4.1 billion. The company is listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Munich (ISIN: DE000LED4000; WKN: LED400; trading symbol: OSR). Additional information can be found at www.osram.com.

ABOUT CONTINENTAL

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2017, Continental generated sales of €44 billion and currently employs more than 238,000 people in 61 countries.

Information management in and beyond the vehicle is at the very heart of the Interior division. The product portfolio for different types of vehicles includes: instrument clusters, multifunctional and head-up displays, control units, access control and tire-information systems, radios, infotainment systems, input devices, control panels, climate control units, software, cockpits as well as services and solutions for telematics and Intelligent Transportation Systems. The Interior division employs more than 46,000 people worldwide and generated sales of €9.3 billion in 2017.

Disclaimer

This document contains statements and information pertaining to our future business and financial performance and future developments that may constitute forward-looking statements i.e. statements about processes that take place in the future, not in the past. These statements pertaining to the future can be identified by expressions such as "anticipate", "expect", "want", "intend", "plan", "believe", "aspire", "estimate", "will", "predict" or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on current expectations and certain assumptions of OSRAM's management. They are, therefore, subject to certain risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond OSRAM's control, affect OSRAM's operations, performance, business strategy and results and could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of OSRAM to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or anticipated on the basis of historic trends. These factors include in particular, but are not limited to, the matters described in the chapter "Report on Risks and Opportunities" in the Annual Report of OSRAM Licht Group. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of OSRAM may vary materially from those described in the relevant forward-looking statement as being expected, anticipated, intended, planned, believed, sought, estimated or projected. OSRAM neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this and other documents may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures they reference.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180403005817/en/

Contacts:

OSRAM:

For Global Media Inquiries:

Osram GmbH

Nadine Schian, +49 89 6213-3769

Mobile: +49 151 121 77 994

Head of Communication Specialty Lighting

n.schian@osram.com

or

For U.S. Media Inquiries:

Osram

Ellen Miller, 978-854-7794

Head of Media Relations Americas

e.miller@osram.com

or

Continental:

Susanne Einzinger, +49 941 790 5669

Vice President Communications

Division Interior

susanne.einzinger@continental-corporation.com