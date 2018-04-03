Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a report on the European structured finance market. KBRA believes that the European securitisation market will see increased supply over the coming years as the ECB and BoE begin down a track of expansionary monetary policy, while at the same time European policymakers and regulators finalise the details of the Simple, Transparent and Standardised (STS) Framework.

As banks will no longer be able to rely on cheap central bank capital, KBRA expects them to turn more and more to the securitisation market for their funding needs. Meanwhile, lowering capital charges associated with securitisations that meet STS criteria should help bolster investor demand. The combined increase to both supply and demand should provide the spark needed for a revitalisation of the European securitisation market.

