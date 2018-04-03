Cancer treatment developer Scancell Holdings has signed a manufacturing agreement for its first moditope development candidate with The PolyPeptide Group, the company said on Tuesday. The Modi-1 AMPLIVANT conjugate is intended to overcome the immune suppression induced by tumours through the stimulation of production of T cells, which seek out and kill cancer cells that would otherwise be hidden from the immune system. Cliff Holloway, chief executive of Scancell Holdings, said: "Commencing GMP ...

