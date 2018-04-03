AIM-listed firm UK Oil and Gas Investments saw its operating loss narrow 18.9% to £2.39m in 2017, thanks to lower consultant and administrative costs, but its overall loss for the year of £2.27m was 14% wider as a result of a £1.03m credit to its income statement. In terms of operations, oil flowed continuously on pump from UKOG's Kimmeridge Limestone test zone, together with the recovery of oil and gas to surface from multiple flow tests, at the group's "most extensive testing ever of an ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...