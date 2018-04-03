3i Infrastructure has agreed to spend 201m on acquiring a 50% stake in Dutch waste treatment and disposal company Attero as part of joint buyout from its private equity parent. 3i Infrastructure will invest alongside asset manager DWS Group's infrastructure investment business to acquire Attero. Attero owns two energy from waste plants, two sorting and pre-treatment facilities, six anaerobic digestion facilities, seven composting facilities and ten landfills. The 1.8m-ton capacity EfW business ...

