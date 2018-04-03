More money will go into social media advertising than on the entire TV ad market in two years according to a new forecasts. By 2020, social ad spending will account for 29.7% of UK spend whereas TV ad spending will take 17.8%, eMarketer has predicted. Facebook, which is the most important social network regarding advertising will make approximately £3.8bn in the UK, over £1bn more than in 2018. The eMarketer report also predicted that the recent Cambridge Analytica scandal involving the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...