Aytu BioScience to Present at The MicroCap Conference on April 10th in New York City at the Essex House

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2018 / Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) (the "Company") will be presenting at this year's MicroCap Conference on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at 10:30 am.

Conference Overview and Structure

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors. The MicroCap Conference will take place in New York City at the Essex House on April 9th and 10th.

Participating Companies

For More Information

About Aytu BioScience, Inc.

Aytu BioScience is a commercial-stage specialty life sciences company focused on global commercialization of novel products in the field of urology, with a focus on products addressing vitality, sexual wellness, and reproductive health. The Company currently markets two prescription products in the U.S.: Natesto®, the first and only FDA-approved nasal formulation of testosterone for men with hypogonadism (low testosterone, or "Low T") and ProstaScint® (capromab pendetide), the only FDA-approved imaging agent specific to prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA) for prostate cancer detection and staging. Additionally, Aytu is developing MiOXSYS®, a novel, rapid semen analysis system with the potential to become a standard of care for the diagnosis and management of male infertility caused by oxidative stress. MiOXSYS® is commercialized outside the U.S. where it is a CE Marked, Health Canada cleared, Australian TGA approved product, and Aytu is planning U.S.-based clinical trials in pursuit of 510k medical device clearance by the FDA. Aytu's strategy is to continue building its portfolio of revenue-generating products, leveraging its focused commercial team and expertise to build leading brands within growing markets. For more information, visit www.aytubio.com.

Aytu also now wholly-owns its subsidiary Aytu Women's Health (formerly Nuelle, Inc.), a personal health and wellness company focused on women's sexual wellbeing and intimacy. Aytu Women's Health markets Fiera, a personal care product for women that is scientifically proven to enhance physical arousal and sexual desire. Fiera is a consumer product and is not intended to treat, mitigate, or cure any disease or medical condition. For more information about the Fiera personal care product visit www.fiera.com.

For more information:

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

