Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.: Yield10 Bioscience to Present at The MicroCap Conference

WOBURN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2018 / Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN), a Company developing new technologies to create step-change improvements in crop yield to enhance global food security, announced today that Oliver Peoples, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Yield10, will be presenting at The MicroCap Conference on Monday, April 9th at 2:00 pm ET. The conference will be held at the Essex House in New York City. Yield10 management will also be holding meetings with members of the investment community during the conference.

A live audio webcast and copy of the presentation can be accessed through the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.yield10bio.com. Interested parties unable to listen to the live webcast can access an archived version on the Company's website for approximately 90 days.

About THE MICROCAP Conference

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors. The MicroCap Conference will take place in New York City at the Essex House on April 9th and 10th. Registration will begin on Monday at 7:00 am and will last until the evening. For more information regarding registration, participating companies and sponsors, please visit www.microcapconf.com.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is focused on developing new technologies to achieve step-change improvements in crop yield to enhance global food security. Yield10 has an extensive track record of innovation based around optimizing the flow of carbon in living systems. Yield10 is leveraging its technology platforms and unique knowledge base to design precise alterations to gene activity and the flow of carbon in plants to produce higher yields with lower inputs of land, water or fertilizer. Yield10 is advancing several yield traits it has developed in crops such as Camelina, canola, soybean and rice. Yield10 is headquartered in Woburn, MA and has an Oilseeds center of excellence in Saskatoon, Canada.

