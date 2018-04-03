Duos Technologies Group, Inc.: Duos Technologies Group to Present at The MicroCap Conference in New York City

Presentation and Demonstration on April 9, 2018, at the Essex House Hotel

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2018 / Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCQB: DUOT) will be presenting at The MicroCap Conference, an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. Adrian Goldfarb, Duos' Executive Vice-President, and Chief Financial Officer will be presenting their disruptive strategies in intelligent analytics for rail transportation and other key industries. The presentation will include a live demonstration of a production rail inspection portal and its advanced algorithms for detecting mechanical and border security issues on trains.

The MicroCap Conference will take place in New York City at the Essex House on April 9th and 10th. Mr. Goldfarb's presentation will be at 3:30 PM on April 9th and he will also be available for 1-on-1 meetings for the entire event.

Sponsors for the event include Maxim Group and The Special Equities Group.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit www.microcap.com, or contact Tony Yu, CEO at tony@microcapconf.com.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCQB: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, FL, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies Inc., provides intelligent security analytical technology solutions with a strong portfolio of intellectual property. Duos Technologies' core competencies include advanced intelligent technologies that are delivered through its proprietary integrated enterprise command and control platform, centraco®. The Company provides its broad range of technology solutions with an emphasis on mission-critical security, inspection, and operations within the rail, utilities, oil and gas, chemical industries, commercial and retail distribution, and government sectors. Duos Technologies Group also offers IT, professional services. For more information, visit http://www.duostech.com.

