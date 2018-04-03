DFLabs Integrates with McAfee to Unify Threat Detection, Response and Remediation through Bidirectional Integration

DFLabs, the pioneer in Security Automation and Orchestration, today announced it has achieved certified technical integration of the DFLabs IncMan platform with both McAfee ePolicy Orchestrator (ePO) and McAfee Data Exchange Layer (DXL). This combination enables customers to deploy end-to-end security solutions for faster, more automated detection and response to security threats, plus orchestration of remediation efforts.

DFLabs is a member of the McAfee Security Innovation Alliance, which helps accelerate and simplify the development of interoperable security products within complex customer environments for more holistic information sharing and protection against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

The integration of DFLabs and McAfee's products addresses the need to accelerate the detection of security incidents and shorten response times for containing and eliminating threats. This bidirectional integration will enable organizations to consume and access threat detection intelligence from McAfee within DFLabs IncMan to centrally automate security investigations response, remediation and orchestration.

"Fighting constantly evolving cyber threats requires a layered, multi-product approach to security. That being said, even with the most advanced protection mechanisms, incidents are inevitable," said Dario Forte, CEO of DFLabs. "This partnership with McAfee enables our joint customers to unify threat detection with automated capabilities for responding to, containing and remediating breaches early in the kill chain."

"With the increase in cyber threats, the integration of DFLabs into the McAfee Security Innovation Alliance program could not have come at a better time, said D.J. Long, vice president strategic business development, McAfee. "We expect our joint solution to stimulate powerful new workflows for security automation and compliance, a key goal of the SIA program."

About DFLabs

DFLabs is a recognized global leader in security automation and orchestration technology. The company's management team has helped shape the cyber security industry, which includes co-editing several industry standards such as ISO 27043 and ISO 30121. Its flagship product, IncMan, has been adopted by Fortune 500 and Global 2000 organizations worldwide. DFLabs has operations in EMEA, North America and APAC. For more information, visit www.dflabs.com or connect with us on Twitter @DFLabs.

About McAfee

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates business and consumer solutions that make our world a safer place. By building solutions that work with other companies' products, McAfee helps businesses orchestrate cyber environments that are truly integrated, where protection, detection and correction of threats happen simultaneously and collaboratively. By protecting consumers across all their devices, McAfee secures their digital lifestyle at home and away. By working with other security players, McAfee is leading the effort to unite against cybercriminals for the benefit of all. www.mcafee.com.

McAfee and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee LLC in the United States and other countries. *Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

