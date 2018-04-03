New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2018) - CannabisNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Cannabis Continues to Provide Progress in Medical Sector," featuring PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCQB: PRVCF) (CSE: PREV) (FSE: 18H).

Led by its director of International Operations, Dr. Maher Khaled, PreveCeutical (Australia) Pty Ltd will work closely with the company's chief research officer, Dr. Harry Parekh, to advance the company's goal of providing new health care options based on rigorous research. This expansion into Australia has been shaped by the country's strong academic and clinical research, as well as support from government programs. The Australian government supports scientific innovation through a range of programs and incentives, including a research and development tax break. This provides a 43.5 percent tax offset for eligible R&D activities, from which PreveCeutical's new subsidiary will benefit. The company's Australian research program is centered around the Sol-gel system (http://cnw.fm/on3FQ). An innovative drug delivery system, Sol-gel consists of medicine in liquid form that patients administer via the nasal cavity. There, it forms a gel that stays in place, slowly and steadily releasing active ingredients into the bloodstream.

About PreveCeutical Medical Inc.

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. is a health sciences company that develops innovative preventive therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; a Sol-gel platform for nose to brain delivery of medical compounds including cannabinoids; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury). PreveCeutical sells CELLB9, an Immune System Booster. CELLB9 is an oral solution containing polarized and potentiated essential minerals extracted from a novel peptide obtained from Caribbean Blue Scorpion venom. For more information visit www.PreveCeutical.com.

