Technavio market research analysts forecast the global feminine probiotic supplement market to grow at a CAGR of above 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180403005757/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global feminine probiotic supplement market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This market research report segments the global feminine probiotic supplement market into the following distribution channels, including retail stores and online stores and key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increasing prevalence of digestive problems as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global feminine probiotic supplement market

Increasing prevalence of digestive problems

The human microbiome, which consists of both the good and the bad bacteria in the human body, is mostly concentrated in the GI tract where they form the intestinal flora. A healthy intestinal flora requires a balance of both the good and the bad bacteria to aid in proper digestion. The prevailing lifestyle of individuals that include consumption of alcohol, frequent use of antibiotics, and improper diet can lead to an imbalance of the normal intestinal bacterial flora which further affects the digestion and health of an individual. There has been a continuous growth in the cases of digestive problems among the public. In countries such as the US, in 2014, digestive related issues led to more than eight million visits to emergency departments in hospitals. The use of probiotic supplements can aid in restoring the digestive health and general wellbeing of an individual.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for health and wellness, "Probiotic supplements have been a common treatment for diarrhea. An extreme case of diarrhea can cause depletion of the gut flora, leading to slower recovery. In such cases, probiotic supplements are often prescribed to minimize the GI side effects along with other medications. To properly restore the balance of the gut flora, such products can be consumed after the period of medication is over."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global feminine probiotic supplement market segmentation

The Americas was the leading region for the global feminine probiotic supplement market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 40%. By 2022, APAC is expected to register the highest growth in the market.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellness category for the entire month. OR Celebrate International Astronomy Day by indulging in a whopping 30% savings on all reports in the Space category. Offer valid from 16th April for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180403005757/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com