

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - FCA US LLC (FCAU) reported March sales of 216,063 vehicles, a 14 percent increase compared to 190,254 vehicles, previous year. The company reported retail sales of 162,304 vehicles, up 11 percent from March 2017. Fleet accounted for 25 percent of overall sales.



The company noted that the it was the best month of March retail sales since 2001. Total sales were the highest since 2006.



Jeep brand total sales rose 45 percent in March to 98,382 vehicles for its best month ever. Chrysler brand total sales rose 15 percent in March to 19,499 vehicles compared with the same month a year ago. Sales of Fiat Brand declined 47 percent to 1,544 vehicles.



