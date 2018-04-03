

Director/PDMR Shareholding



April 3, 2018 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)



Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Susan Kilsby | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Chairman - PDMR | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / |Initial notification | | |amendment | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shire plc | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+-----------------------------+ | |a)|Description of the financial |Shire plc American Depositary Shares ('ADSs')| | |instrument, type of | | | |instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: US82481R1068 | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of Ms. | | | |Kilsby's total fees that are paid in ADSs for| | | |the period of service from January 1 to March| | | |31, 2018. | +--+-----------------------------+--------+------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+------------------------------------+ | | | See appendix below | +--+-----------------------------+--------------------+------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | Weighted average | Volume | | | | price | | | |- Aggregated volume +--------------------+------------------------+ | | | $146.50 | 205 | | |- Price | | | +--+-----------------------------+--------------------+------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |March 29, 2018 | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |ARCX / BYXX / NSDQ / BATS / XEDGX | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |William Burns | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Senior Independent Director - PDMR | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / |Initial notification | | |amendment | | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shire plc | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------+ | |a)|Description of the financial|Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each | | |instrument, type of |('Ordinary Shares') | | |instrument | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: JE00B2QKY057 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Acquisition of Ordinary Shares, being the part| | | |of Mr. Burns' total fees that are paid in | | | |Ordinary Shares for the period of service from| | | |January 1 to March 31, 2018. | +--+----------------------------+---------------------+------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | Price(s) | Volume(s) | | | +---------------------+------------------------+ | | | See appendix below | +--+----------------------------+---------------------+------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | Weighted average | Volume | | | | price | | | |- Aggregated volume +---------------------+------------------------+ | | | £34.5451 | 187 | | |- Price | | | +--+----------------------------+---------------------+------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |March 29, 2018 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |LSE / CHIX | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Dominic Blakemore | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Non-Executive Director - PDMR | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / |Initial notification | | |amendment | | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shire plc | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+---------------------------+ | |a)|Description of the |Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each | | |financial instrument, type |('Ordinary Shares') | | |of instrument | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: JE00B2QKY057 | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Acquisition of Ordinary Shares, being the part | | | |of Mr. Blakemore's total | | | |fees that are paid in Ordinary Shares for the | | | |period of service from January 1 to March | | | |31, 2018. | +--+---------------------------+--------------------+--------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | Price(s) | Volume(s) | | | +--------------------+--------------------------+ | | | See appendix below | +--+---------------------------+--------------------+--------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | Weighted average | Volume | | | | price | | | |- Aggregated volume +--------------------+--------------------------+ | | | £34.5451 | 184 | | |- Price | | | +--+---------------------------+--------------------+--------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |March 29, 2018 | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |LSE / CHIX | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Olivier Bohuon | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Non-Executive Director - PDMR | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / |Initial notification | | |amendment | | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shire plc | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------+ | |a)|Description of the financial|Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each | | |instrument, type of |('Ordinary Shares') | | |instrument | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: JE00B2QKY057 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Acquisition of Ordinary Shares, being the part| | | |of Mr. Bohuon's total fees that are paid in | | | |Ordinary Shares for the period of service from| | | |January 1 to March 31, 2018. | +--+----------------------------+---------------------+------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | Price(s) | Volume(s) | | | +---------------------+------------------------+ | | | See appendix below | +--+----------------------------+---------------------+------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | Weighted average | Volume | | | | price | | | |- Aggregated volume +---------------------+------------------------+ | | | £34.5451 | 163 | | |- Price | | | +--+----------------------------+---------------------+------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |March 29, 2018 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |LSE / CHIX | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Ian Clark | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Non-Executive Director - PDMR | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / |Initial notification | | |amendment | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shire plc | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+-----------------------------+ | |a)|Description of the financial |Shire plc American Depositary Shares ('ADSs')| | |instrument, type of | | | |instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: US82481R1068 | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of Mr. | | | |Clark's total fees that are paid in ADSs for | | | |the period of service from January 1 to March| | | |31, 2018. | +--+-----------------------------+--------+------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+------------------------------------+ | | | See appendix below | +--+-----------------------------+--------------------+------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | Weighted average | Volume | | | | price | | | |- Aggregated volume +--------------------+------------------------+ | | | $146.50 | 65 | | |- Price | | | +--+-----------------------------+--------------------+------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |March 29, 2018 | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |ARCX / BYXX / NSDQ / BATS / XEDGX | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Gail Fosler | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Non-Executive Director - PDMR | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / |Initial notification | | |amendment | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shire plc | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+-----------------------------+ | |a)|Description of the financial |Shire plc American Depositary Shares ('ADSs')| | |instrument, type of | | | |instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: US82481R1068 | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of Ms. | | | |Fosler's total fees that are paid in ADSs for| | | |the period of service from January 1 to March| | | |31, 2018. | +--+-----------------------------+--------+------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+------------------------------------+ | | | See appendix below | +--+-----------------------------+--------------------+------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | Weighted average | Volume | | | | price | | | |- Aggregated volume +--------------------+------------------------+ | | | $146.50 | 62 | | |- Price | | | +--+-----------------------------+--------------------+------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |March 29, 2018 | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |ARCX / BYXX / NSDQ / BATS / XEDGX | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Steven Gillis | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Non-Executive Director - PDMR | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / |Initial notification | | |amendment | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shire plc | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+-----------------------------+ | |a)|Description of the financial |Shire plc American Depositary Shares ('ADSs')| | |instrument, type of | | | |instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: US82481R1068 | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of Dr. | | | |Gillis' total fees that are paid in ADSs for | | | |the period of service from January 1 to March| | | |31, 2018. | +--+-----------------------------+--------+------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+------------------------------------+ | | | See appendix below | +--+-----------------------------+--------------------+------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | Weighted average | Volume | | | | price | | | |- Aggregated volume +--------------------+------------------------+ | | | $146.50 | 71 | | |- Price | | | +--+-----------------------------+--------------------+------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |March 29, 2018 | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |ARCX / BYXX / NSDQ / BATS / XEDGX | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |David Ginsburg | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Non-Executive Director - PDMR | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / |Initial notification | | |amendment | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shire plc | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+-----------------------------+ | |a)|Description of the financial |Shire plc American Depositary Shares ('ADSs')| | |instrument, type of | | | |instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: US82481R1068 | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of Dr. | | | |Ginsburg's total fees that are paid in ADSs | | | |for the period of service from January 1 to | | | |March 31, 2018. | +--+-----------------------------+--------+------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+------------------------------------+ | | | See appendix below | +--+-----------------------------+--------------------+------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information |Weighted average |Volume | | | |price | | | |- Aggregated volume +--------------------+------------------------+ | | | $146.50 | 66 | | |- Price | | | +--+-----------------------------+--------------------+------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |March 29, 2018 | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |ARCX / BYXX / NSDQ / BATS / XEDGX | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Sara Mathew | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Non-Executive Director - PDMR | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / |Initial notification | | |amendment | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shire plc | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+-----------------------------+ | |a)|Description of the financial |Shire plc American Depositary Shares ('ADSs')| | |instrument, type of | | | |instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: US82481R1068 | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of Ms. | | | |Mathew's total fees that are paid in ADSs for| | | |the period of service from January 1 to March| | | |31, 2018. | +--+-----------------------------+--------+------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+------------------------------------+ | | | See appendix below | +--+-----------------------------+--------------------+------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | Weighted average | Volume | | | | price | | | |- Aggregated volume +--------------------+------------------------+ | | | $146.50 | 57 | | |- Price | | | +--+-----------------------------+--------------------+------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |March 29, 2018 | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |ARCX / BYXX / NSDQ / BATS / XEDGX | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Anne Minto | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Non-Executive Director - PDMR | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / |Initial notification | | |amendment | | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shire plc | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------+ | |a)|Description of the financial|Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each | | |instrument, type of |('Ordinary Shares') | | |instrument | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: JE00B2QKY057 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Acquisition of Ordinary Shares, being the part| | | |of Ms. Minto's total fees that are paid in | | | |Ordinary Shares for the period of service from| | | |January 1 to March 31, 2018. | +--+----------------------------+---------------------+------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | Price(s) | Volume(s) | | | +---------------------+------------------------+ | | | See appendix below | +--+----------------------------+---------------------+------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | Weighted average | Volume | | | | price | | | |- Aggregated volume +---------------------+------------------------+ | | | £34.5451 | 184 | | |- Price | | | +--+----------------------------+---------------------+------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |March 29, 2018 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |LSE / CHIX | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Albert Stroucken | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Non-Executive Director - PDMR | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / |Initial notification | | |amendment | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shire plc | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+-----------------------------+ | |a)|Description of the financial |Shire plc American Depositary Shares ('ADSs')| | |instrument, type of | | | |instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: US82481R1068 | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of Mr. | | | |Stroucken's total fees that are paid in ADSs | | | |for the period of service from January 1 to | | | |March 31, 2018. | +--+-----------------------------+--------+------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+------------------------------------+ | | | See appendix below | +--+-----------------------------+--------------------+------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | Weighted average | Volume | | | | price | | | |- Aggregated volume +--------------------+------------------------+ | | | $146.50 | 86 | | |- Price | | | +--+-----------------------------+--------------------+------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |March 29, 2018 | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |ARCX / BYXX / NSDQ / BATS / XEDGX | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+



Appendix: individual / aggregated transaction details for PDMRs



+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+ | Shire plc American Depositary Shares | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | Place of the transaction | Price(s) | Volume(s) | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | ARCX | $146.50 | 100 | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | BYXX | $146.50 | 100 | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | NSDQ | $146.50 | 100 | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | NSDQ | $146.50 | 100 | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | BATS | $146.50 | 100 | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | XEDGX | $146.50 | 12 | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | NSDQ | $146.50 | 100 | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | | | | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | Place of the transaction | Weighted average price | Aggregated volume | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | ARCX | $146.50 | 100 | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | BYXX | $146.50 | 100 | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | NSDQ | $146.50 | 300 | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | BATS | $146.50 | 100 | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | XEDGX | $146.50 | 12 | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | | | | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | Total | $146.50 | 612 | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+



+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+ | Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | Place of the transaction | Price(s) | Volume(s) | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | LSE | £34.55 | 1 | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | CHIX | £34.58 | 71 | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | CHIX | £34.57 | 127 | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | CHIX | £34.58 | 150 | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | LSE | £34.48 | 76 | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | CHIX | £34.57 | 146 | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | LSE | £34.48 | 147 | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | | | | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | Place of the transaction | Weighted average price | Aggregated volume | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | LSE | £34.4803 | 224 | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | CHIX | £34.5745 | 494 | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | | | | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | Total | £34.5451 | 718 | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+



Sarah Rixon Company Secretarial Assistant For further information please contact:



Investor Relations



Christoph Brackmann christoph.brackmann@shire.com +41 795 432 359



Sun Kim sun.kim@shire.com +1 617 588 8175



Robert Coates rcoates@shire.com +44 203 549 0874



Media



Katie Joyce kjoyce@shire.com +1 781 482 2779



